S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, led by energy sector losses

Losses in the energy sector led Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 91.61 points at 20,514.81.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 84.31 points at 33,612.39. The S&P 500 index was down 37.13 points at 4,053.28, while the Nasdaq composite was down 143.70 points at 11,712.13.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.07 cents US compared with 74.41 cents US on Thursday.
The April crude oil contract was down $1.97 cents at US$76.77 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$4.70 at US$1847.1 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 26 cents at US$4.10 a pound.
