Impaired driving arrest made after vehicles struck in parking lot in Lindsay: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man faces impaired driving charges following an incident in a parking lot in Lindsay, Ont., early Friday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a suspected impaired driver. The complainant said a vehicle had struck multiple vehicles in a parking lot on Melbourne Street East.

Officers soon located the suspect vehicle and determined the charged was impaired.

Peter Green, 44, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 30.