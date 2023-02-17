Impaired driving arrest made after vehicles struck in parking lot in Lindsay: police

A man faces impaired driving charges following an incident in a parking lot in Lindsay, Ont., early Friday.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a suspected impaired driver. The complainant said a vehicle had struck multiple vehicles in a parking lot on Melbourne Street East.
Read more: Oshawa woman charged after allegedly driving impaired, failing to put toddler in car seat
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Officers soon located the suspect vehicle and determined the charged was impaired.
Peter Green, 44, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 30.
Comments