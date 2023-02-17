Ongoing History of New Music 976: A Black History Month follow-up

A couple of years back, I did an Ongoing History episode called “The Diversity Show. It ran in February as part of Black History month with the goal being to salute the contributions of people of African descent to the world of rock.It was quite the list. We had to talk about Jimi Hendrix, of course. But then there was also Death, a criminally overlooked band from Detroit who was about 20 years ahead of their time.The show included Bad Brains, the great hardcore band from DC. We moved to England for discussions about ska starts The Specials and The English Beat. The punk-funk of Fishbone. And the metal crunch of both Living Colour and Ice-T’s Body Count. The program also featured Lenny Kravitz, Bloc Party, Barka, Kenny Hoopla, and more.But the list was incomplete, of course. There was only so much time and it was impossible to cover everyone. So let’s spread the recognition around a little more. Deal?Songs heard on this show:
