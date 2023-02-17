Menu

Environment

Ongoing History of New Music 976: A Black History Month follow-up

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted February 17, 2023 9:00 am
A couple of years back, I did an Ongoing History episode called “The Diversity Show. It ran in February as part of Black History month with the goal being to salute the contributions of people of African descent to the world of rock.It was quite the list. We had to talk about Jimi Hendrix, of course. But then there was also Death, a criminally overlooked band from Detroit who was about 20 years ahead of their time.The show included Bad Brains, the great hardcore band from DC. We moved to England for discussions about ska starts The Specials and The English Beat. The punk-funk of Fishbone. And the metal crunch of both Living Colour and Ice-T’s Body Count. The program also featured Lenny Kravitz, Bloc Party, Barka, Kenny Hoopla, and more.But the list was incomplete, of course. There was only so much time and it was impossible to cover everyone. So let’s spread the recognition around a little more. Deal?Songs heard on this show:
    • The Selector, On My Radio
    • Bam Bam, Ground Zero
    • Gorillza, Cracker Island ft. Cracker Island
    • Staggered Crossing, A Million Works of Art
    • Lockup – Punch Drunk
    • H09909, Bite My Face
    • Faithless, World Discussi
    • Massive Attack, Angel
And now, Eric Whilhite’s playlist:
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:We’re still looking for more affiliates in Calgary, Kamloops, Kelowna, Regina, Saskatoon, Brandon, Windsor,  Montreal, Charlottetown, Moncton, Fredericton, and St John’s, and anywhere else with a transmitter and I’ll see what I can do.
Black History MonthAlan CrossOngoing HistoryFebruaryLockupBam BamFaithlessMassive Attack
