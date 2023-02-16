S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stocks also lower

Send this page to someone via email

Losses in the technology sector led Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.08 points at 20,659.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 237.46 points at 33,890.59. The S&P 500 index was down 28.09 points at 4,119.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 81.01 points at 11,989.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.28 cents US compared with 74.57 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was down 26 cents at US$78.57 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.46 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was down US$2.60 at US$1,842.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.11 a pound.