Crime

2 arrested after firearms seized at Bobcaygeon residence: City Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 11:26 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized firearms and arrested two people in Bobcaygeon on Feb. 15, 2023.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized firearms and arrested two people in Bobcaygeon on Feb. 15, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Two Bobcaygeon, Ont., residents face multiple firearm offences following an investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

According to police, early Wednesday, officers, along with the canine unit, emergency response team, and tactics and rescue unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in village of Bobcaygeon.

Investigators seized a prohibited handgun, an imitation handgun, a 12-gauge shot gun and ammunition.

Two people were arrested — one already wanted for multiple offences, police said.

Mitchell Duffy, 35, and Aliza Hotchkin, 40, both of Bobcaygeon, were each charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and a non-restricted firearm and two counts each of careless storage of a firearm.

Duffy was also charged with driving while prohibited and failure to comply with an undertaking.

OPP say both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.

Police say anyone with any information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesGunsFirearmsFirearmBobcaygeonCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

