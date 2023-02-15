Calgary police find drugs, weapons during pair of traffic stops

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of recent traffic stops done by Calgary police officers resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and a cornucopia of street drugs.

On Feb. 2 at around 2:45 p.m., police saw a vehicle travel west on 74 Avenue S.E. through the Lynnwood neighbourhood at a high rate of speed. The same vehicle was observed speeding through a school zone while heading west on 76 Avenue S.E.

When officers conducted a traffic stop, police said the driver was found to have two firearms inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested and charged.

A further inspection of the vehicle found two iPhones, three scales, $525 in cash, 40.6 grams of crack cocaine and 18.1 grams of fentanyl.

Emmanuel Lokujo Kumi, 22, faces 12 charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and other charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Kumi was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

$37,445 in drugs found in traffic stop

On Sunday at around 1:15 p.m., police received reports of a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway in the 300 block of Whitney Crescent S.E. in Willow Park.

Police found an unconscious man in the driver’s seat, and after successfully waking the driver, officers found the man had a firearm and a collection of drugs.

In addition to a pair of scales, a pair of cell phones, drug packaging and $8,440 in cash, officers found:

Powder cocaine – 109.3 grams – street value $10,930

Xanax tablets – 44.9 grams – street value $750

Oxycodone pills – 84.4 grams – street value $4,220

Diazepam pills – 7.4 grams – street value $370

Crack cocaine – 19.5 grams – street value $1,950

Fentanyl – 128.5 grams – street value $6,425

Crystal meth – 10.1 grams – street value $200

Psilocybin – 89.5 grams – street value $1,790

Hydromorphone pills – 23.7 grams – street value $2,370

Darnell Jordan Foster, 35, faces 19 firearms- and drug-related charges, including possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and possessing a firearm with a modified serial number. Foster is due to appear in court on Friday.

Staff Sgt. Mark Auger said the incident is a “solid example” of why CPS encourages Calgarians to report suspicious activity or behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were able to remove drugs, a weapon and a dangerous individual from our community. All Calgarians have a right to feel safe in our city,” Auger said in a statement. “We thank the individuals who reported this concerning incident to us.”

Anyone with information about these incidents or who is looking to report suspicious activity is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to call 911 for a crime in progress. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.