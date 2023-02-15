2 men charged after stabbing incident in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has charged two men in relation to a stabbing incident outside the Louise Riley Library in the city’s northwest.

Police said the victim, a 46-year-old man, was standing outside the library at around 3 p.m. on Monday when he observed two men allegedly trying to sell narcotics to an unknown woman.

The victim asked the suspects to leave the area when a verbal argument began, which escalated to a “physical altercation” according to police.

One of the suspects then stabbed the victim. He was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. Police said he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Both suspects fled the scene.

At 5:30 p.m., the library security team at the Central Library downtown noticed two men with similar descriptions of the suspects enter the building.

The team then contacted the police and the suspects were taken into custody a short distance from the Central Library.

Samif Namier, 20, was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and aggravated assault.

Bati Ahmed Mohamed, 20, was charged with aggravated assault.

Both men are from Burnaby, B.C. and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.