Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged after stabbing incident in northwest Calgary

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 15, 2023 4:10 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service has charged two men in relation to a stabbing incident outside the Louise Riley Library in the city’s northwest.

Police said the victim, a 46-year-old man, was standing outside the library at around 3 p.m. on Monday when he observed two men allegedly trying to sell narcotics to an unknown woman.

The victim asked the suspects to leave the area when a verbal argument began, which escalated to a “physical altercation” according to police.

Read more: Calgary police arrest 2 for drug trafficking after public tip

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

One of the suspects then stabbed the victim. He was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. Police said he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Trending Now

Both suspects fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

At 5:30 p.m., the library security team at the Central Library downtown noticed two men with similar descriptions of the suspects enter the building.

The team then contacted the police and the suspects were taken into custody a short distance from the Central Library.

Read more: Calgary police lay 36 charges after illegal firearms seized

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Samif Namier, 20, was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and aggravated assault.

Bati Ahmed Mohamed, 20, was charged with aggravated assault.

Both men are from Burnaby, B.C. and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

CrimePoliceCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgaryCPS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers