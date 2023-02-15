Menu

Crime

Barrie police investigate south end business break-in

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 2:58 pm
Barrie police are investigating after the cashbox from a business on Hopper Rd. was stolen early on Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, just before 2:00 a.m., police say a contractor salting the parking lot of a business located on Hooper Rd. noticed a broken-glass front door and alerted Barrie Police.

Upon arrival at the scene, police saw the damaged front door and determined that the person or people responsible had fled.

Read more: New report raises concerns over labour exploitation of migrant workers during pandemic

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police say it would appear that the only item taken was a cash box that contained an undisclosed amount of money and some additional property.

At present, there are no known available resources available to assist in suspect identification.

Police are asking anyone with information on who is responsible for this incident to call Barrie Police at 705-725-7025, extension 2510 and speak to the investigating officer Constable Thorne.

