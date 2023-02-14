Police investigate equipment stolen from rail cars in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the break-in of two rail cars in the city’s west end.

The incident happened sometime during the week of Feb. 6 in the area of Elmira Road North and Independence Place.

Investigators say the two rail cars were in the process of being restored when suspects managed to force open the doors.

They say $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen from one car. A large number of items from the second car were piled near the door.

There is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7454 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.