Police charge Guelph, Ont. man after teens chased with machete

A game of hide and seek turned ugly after a pair of Guelph teens on the weekend were reportedly chased by an unknown man with a machete.
Police said they were called to a townhouse complex near Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
They said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were running through the complex looking for a place to hide when they were confronted by an unknown man.
The man, who reportedly held a machete in the air, began chasing the two teens as they ran away.
The suspect then reportedly approached a townhouse unit and damaged the door by repeatedly kicking it.
Officers arrived quickly and took him into custody. Police are not reporting any injuries.
A 35-year-old Guelph man faces charges, including three counts of assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
