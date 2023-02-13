Menu

Health

Nova Scotia next up to talk health funding one on one with Ottawa

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 10:43 am
Click to play video: 'Turnbull’s Take on Billion Dollar Health Care Proposal'
Turnbull’s Take on Billion Dollar Health Care Proposal
Lori Turnbull, director of the School of Public Administration with Dalhousie University, joins the morning show to talk about the recent announcement by the federal government; proposing $196 billion dollars to try and fix health care across the country.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is taking his health-care funding road show to Nova Scotia today as Ottawa looks for rapid agreements with all 13 provinces and territories.

Duclos and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will sit down in Halifax with Premier Tim Houston and Health Minister Michelle Thompson.

Read more: Will provinces accept Trudeau’s new health funding deal? Feds to ask ministers

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

Last week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tabled a new health funding offer to the provinces and territories with a promise of adding $46 billion to expected federal health transfers over the next 10 years.

But it comes with strings attached and the provinces have to agree to show how they will spend the money and how they’ll measure progress in key areas like family doctors, surgical backlogs and mental health.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia premier pleased with federal health care funding after meeting with Trudeau'
Nova Scotia premier pleased with federal health care funding after meeting with Trudeau

They also have to overhaul their digital health data collection systems so patient records are more accessible and health outcomes can be better tracked.

Duclos and LeBlanc met with Ontario last week and will meet with most provinces at least once before the end of this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.

 

