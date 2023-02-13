N.S. under snowfall warning, Valentine’s Day commute could be one not to love

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians are preparing to dig out from another snow storm just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Weather warnings have been issued for parts of the province, including the metro Halifax area, which is expected to receive 15 to 25 cm of snow.

Environment Canada says snow will begin late Monday afternoon and taper to flurries overnight.

“The snow will be wet in nature when it starts. However, as temperatures fall tonight, drier snow and blowing snow over exposed areas can be expected,” the snowfall warning for Halifax, Queens, Lunenburg and Guysborough counties reads.

While the main snowfall will end overnight, flurries and strong northerly winds on Tuesday morning may create blowing snow and poor visibility during the morning commute on Valentine’s Day.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” notes Environment Canada.

In Cape Breton, Richmond County, Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County are under winter storm warnings. There, snowfall is expected to reach 25 cm, coupled with wind gusts of 60 km/h and 80 km/h along parts of the coast.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the warning states.