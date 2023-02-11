12-year-old killed in quad rollover in Taber, Alta.

See more sharing options

A 12-year-old was killed after a single quad rollover in rural Alberta Saturday morning.

The male rider was found dead by police when they arrived at the scene near Range Road 190 in Taber, Alta.

Police said that additional information about the male will not be released.

Investigators from the RCMP accident reconstruction team are looking into what happened.

Taber is located about 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge.