12-year-old killed in quad rollover in Taber, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 11, 2023 3:13 pm
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

A 12-year-old was killed after a single quad rollover in rural Alberta Saturday morning.

The male rider was found dead by police when they arrived at the scene near Range Road 190 in Taber, Alta.

Police said that additional information about the male will not be released.

Investigators from the RCMP accident reconstruction team are looking into what happened.

Taber is located about 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge.

