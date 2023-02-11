Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets suffer 3rd straight loss, Penticton Vees win 36th game of season

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

PRINCE GEORGE 9, KELOWNA 2

It was an ugly night Friday at Prospera Place in Kelowna. The visiting Prince George Cougars, though, found it to be beautiful.

Cole Dubinsky netted a hat trick, with goals in every period, as the Cougars routed the Kelowna Rockets 9-2 in what was the third meeting between the two teams this week.

It was also Prince George’s third straight win over Kelowna, having beaten the Rockets 5-1 on Tuesday, and 7-2 on Wednesday.

Chase Wheatcroft had two goals while Hudson Thornton, Caden Brown, Jaxsen Wiebe and Blake Eastman also scored for Prince George (24-21-4-0), which led 3-1 and 6-2 at the period breaks.

Carson Golder, who made it 3-1 late in the first period, and Trae Johnson, who made it 6-2 late in the second, replied for Kelowna (17-29-3-0).

Tyler Brennan stopped 21 of 23 shots for the Cougars. For the Rockets, Talyn Boyko started but lasted just eight minutes, giving up three goals on seven shots. Jari Kykkanen faced 38 shots over the next 52 minutes, making 32 saves.

Prince George was 2-for-4 on the power play while Kelowna was 0-for-3.

Friday’s game was also the seventh meeting between the two clubs this season, with Prince George having won five of them. They have two more meetings this year, including on March 8 in Kelowna. Last season, the Rockets were 10-2 against the Cougars.

The two teams are back in action Saturday night, as Kelowna hosts the Saskatoon Blades (33-13-3-1) at 7:05 p.m., while the Cougars are in Kamloops (32-10-4-2).

The Blades are touring B.C., a trip that began Friday with a 5-2 loss in Kamloops. Their trip ends next weekend with games in Victoria and Vancouver.

Friday’s results

Brandon 4, Edmonton 1

Kamloops 5, Saskatoon 2

Lethbridge 3, Medicine Hat 0

Seattle 6, Red Deer 1

Everett 2, Spokane 1

Swift Current 4, Prince Albert 0

Portland 6, Tri-City 3

Vancouver 2, Victoria 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Calgary at Brandon, 5 p.m.

Swift Current at Prince Albert, 5 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Regina, 5 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Red Deer at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s games

No games scheduled

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

PENTICTON 5, COQUITLAM 2

At Penticton, it was scoring by committee for the Vees, who skated to an easy win over the visiting Express Friday night.

Ryan Hopkins, Nic DeGraves, Thomas Pichette, Gabriel Guilbault and Brett Moravec scored for league-leading Penticton (36-3-0-1-0), which outshot Coquitlam 42-16.

Mateo Dixon and Emmett McHardy, with back-to-back goals in the third period, replied for Coquitlam (19-14-4-2-0), which trailed 2-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks.

Luca Di Pasquo stopped 14 shots for the Vees, with Adam Manji turning aside 37 shots for the Express.

Penticton was 1-for-5 on the power play while Coquitlam was 0-for-2.

SALMON ARM 7, WEST KELOWNA 1

At Salmon Arm, Ethan Ullrick had a three-point outing, all assists, as the Silverbacks stomped the visiting Warriors Friday.

Nathan Mackie, Owen Beckner, Brandon Santa Juana, Isaac Lambert, Tristan Allen, Hayden Stavroff and Maddux Martin scored for Salmon Arm (20-15-4-1-0), which led 2-1 and 4-1 at the period breaks, and ended the game with six unanswered goals.

Jake Bernadet, who made it 1-1 midway through the first period, replied for West Kelowna (22-14-4-0-0).

Matthew Tovell stopped 24 of 25 shots for the Silverbacks. For the Warriors, starter Cayden Hamming stopped 12 of 16 shots before being replaced, with Angelo Zol turning aside 21 of 24 shots in relief.

Salmon Arm was 2-for-4 on the power play while West Kelowna was 0-for-4.

Friday’s results

Cowichan Valley 5, Langley 2

Alberni Valley 5, Powell River 3

Merritt 3, Prince George 2

Cranbrook 3, Trail 2

Victoria 6, Surrey 2

Nanaimo 7, Wenatchee 4

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Alberni Valley at Powell River, 5 p.m.

Surrey at Chilliwack, 6 p.m.

Nanaimo at Salmon Arm, 6 p.m.

West Kelowna at Vernon, 6 p.m.

Trail at Cranbrook, 6 p.m.

Coquitlam at Wenatchee, 6:05 p.m.

Merritt at 7 p.m.

Victoria at Langley, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s games

No games scheduled

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Friday’s results

Kimberley 4, Creston Valley 2

Columbia Valley 5, Fernie 2

Revelstoke 7, Summerland 1

Princeton 4, North Okanagan 3 (OT)

Beaver Valley 5, Castlegar 1

Nelson 4, Grand Forks 0

Kamloops 7, Osoyoos 3

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Columbia Valley at Kimberley, 6 p.m.

Creston Valley at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.

100 Mile House at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Summerland at Sicamous, 7 p.m.

Osoyoos at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.

Castlegar at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Princeton at North Okanagan, 7:15 p.m.

Nelson at Beaver Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

No games scheduled