Crime

Man, 47, charged after 2 pharmacy robberies reported in Durham Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 3:41 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two robberies in Durham Region.

Durham regional police said that on Jan. 23, at around 4:45 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at the Blue Skies Guardian Pharmacy on Kingston Road.

Police said a man entered the store, demanded narcotics and fled on foot with products.

Officers said two days later on Jan. 25 at around 2:35 p.m., officers received a report of another robbery at a pharmacy on Baldwin Street in Whitby.

Police said a suspect entered the store and demanded narcotics and opioids while brandishing a knife, before fleeing with products.

Officers said no physical injuries were reported as a result of the incidents.

Police said 47-year-old Kenneth Mark from Pickering has been arrested.

He has been charged with eight offences including two counts each of robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of weapons dangerous.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

