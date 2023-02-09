Guelph police say man faces drug trafficking charges after missing court

Missing a court date has led to more charges for a Guelph man.
Officers with Guelph Police Service were on patrol on Woolwich Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when they recognized a man they say was wanted for failing to appear in court on driving offences.
They arrested him.
Investigators say officers searched the man and found a plastic bag containing a small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,100.
They say some unused glass pipes, and quantities of Canadian, Mexican, Australian, and Cuban currency were also seized.
A 47-year-old man was released after a bail hearing and will be back in court on Mar. 14.
