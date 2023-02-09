Parts of N.B. could see up to 30 cm of snow, warning issued

See more sharing options

More winter weather is on its way to New Brunswick with Environment Canada issuing forecasts for more snow.

Forecasts say parts of the province including Miramichi, the Acadian Peninsula and Grand Falls and Victoria County could see up to 30 centimetres of snow starting tonight and into Friday night.

“Snow will become heavy at times Friday, tapering to flurries Friday night.”

It says central and southern New Brunswick could see up to 10 centimetres of snow and icw, and up to 10 millmetres of rain starting tonight and into most of Friday.

The weather agency says precipitation will begin as snow before transitioning through ice pellets and freezing rain, and then to rain.

— With files from Global News’ Karla Renic.