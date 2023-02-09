Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Parts of N.B. could see up to 30 cm of snow, warning issued

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2023 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: February 9'
Global News Morning Forecast: February 9
Eilish Bonang gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

More winter weather is on its way to New Brunswick with Environment Canada issuing forecasts for more snow.

Forecasts say parts of the province including Miramichi, the Acadian Peninsula and Grand Falls and Victoria County could see up to 30 centimetres of snow starting tonight and into Friday night.

“Snow will become heavy at times Friday, tapering to flurries Friday night.”

Read more: As frigid weather moves in, more supports added for unhoused New Brunswickers

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

It says central and southern New Brunswick could see up to 10 centimetres of snow and icw, and up to 10 millmetres of rain starting tonight and into most of Friday.

Trending Now

The weather agency says precipitation will begin as snow before transitioning through ice pellets and freezing rain, and then to rain.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Karla Renic.

Click to play video: 'How are Canadians coping with the latest cold snap?'
How are Canadians coping with the latest cold snap?
New BrunswickEnvironment CanadaWinter StormSnowfall WarningCold Snapnew brunswick snowEnvironment Canada weather warningNew Brunswick Winter Storm
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers