3 people taken to hospital following Monday morning collision in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say three people were injured in a collision at Westmount Road West and Queens Boulevard on Monday morning.

At around 9 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection, then one of the vehicles then hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate and they are expecting to lay charges.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399.