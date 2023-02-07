Menu

Crime

3 people taken to hospital following Monday morning collision in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 12:34 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say three people were injured in a collision at Westmount Road West and Queens Boulevard on Monday morning.

At around 9 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection, then one of the vehicles then hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Police say officers are continuing to investigate and they are expecting to lay charges.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeWestmount Road KitchenerKitchener collisionQueens Boulevard Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

