Toronto physiotherapist facing additional charges in sexual assault investigation: police

A Toronto physiotherapist is facing additional charges in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation, police say.

Toronto police said between March 2021 and March 2022, a man was employed as a physiotherapist at Endeavour Sports Performance and Rehabilitation.

According to police, he was treating a 14-year-old girl and allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted her during treatment.

Police said on Dec. 21, 2022, 34-year-old Daniel Pringle was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Officers said on Jan. 10, he was arrested and further charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

According to police, between October and November 2016, Pringle was employed as a physiotherapist at a clinic at York University’s Glendon Campus.

Police said he was treating a 13-year-old girl and allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted her during treatment.

Officers said between February and December 2014, Pringle was employed as a physiotherapist at Active Therapy Clinc of the Granite Club.

Police said he was treating a 13-year-old boy and allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted him during treatment.

Officers said Pringle was arrested on Feb. 6, and was charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 2.

Officers said Pringle was employed as a physiotherapist at Active Therapy Clinc at the Granite Club from November 2013 to July 2017.

He was then employed at Endeavour Sports Performance and Rehabilitation from 2014 to present.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.