Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after shooting in Caledon, Ont. leaves 1 injured

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 3:37 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

Police are investigating after a shooting in Caledon, Ont., left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Monday, just after 1 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting on Peace Court in the Palgrave area.

Read more: Caledon resident loses $12K deposit to contractor fraud: OPP

Read next: Real-life Doogie Howser: Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates

Police said one victim was taken to a trauma centre in the Toronto area with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, adding that there is “no imminent threat to public safety.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have video or photos of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
CrimeShootingOPPOntario Provincial PoliceCaledonShooting InvestigationCaledon shootingcaledon shooting investigationshooting caledon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers