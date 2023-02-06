Police investigating after shooting in Caledon, Ont. leaves 1 injured

Police are investigating after a shooting in Caledon, Ont., left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police said on Monday, just after 1 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting on Peace Court in the Palgrave area.
Police said one victim was taken to a trauma centre in the Toronto area with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, adding that there is “no imminent threat to public safety.”
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information or who may have video or photos of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
