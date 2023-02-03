New Brunswick readies for cold snap, shelters increase capacity

Send this page to someone via email

A polar vortex that is expected to drag itself across the Maritimes has many New Brunswick residents preparing for what’s expected to be a cold weekend.

Temperatures are expected to dip to -45 C with a wind chill.

Many heat pumps are expected to struggle to keep up with the cold temperatures. Experts believe that once temperatures reach -25 and beyond, it can send the heating devices into a spin cycle of trying to heat itself up while working to heat the home.

Prince Edward Island warned its residents to make sure their supplemental heating system is operating and to use thermostats to offset differences.

Mike Brooks, the owner of Innovative Heat Pumps in Saint John, has been working to install heat pumps and mini-splits ahead of the cold snap. He told Global News that some systems may enter a defrost period.

“They’re going to struggle very much in those temperatures,” Brooks said.

“All the systems have a defrost cycle on them, and they should warm themselves up. Ice is a different story. If it ices up, you will need to pour hot water on it.”

All this comes as the Saint John SPCA is warning residents about leaving their pets outside during the cold temperatures.

According to Shelter Manager Joan Richardson, frostbite on animals can happen within minutes of the pet being outside.

0:27 Blaze the cat feels the warmth with foster family, after multiple surgeries from frostbite

She recommends letting animals outside for only short periods of time and wrapping them in blankets or a towel when they come back inside to warm them up.

“These kinds of temperatures – they’re not going to be able to withstand that,” said Richardson Friday morning.

“We often get cats that come in during this time of the year and so if you think of it like a triangle, their tips will be broken – and it’s very painful for them.”

She said that jackets for dogs might help with the cold.

As for people who might be struggling due to the cold, those in need of a warming shelter in New Brunswick will find increased capacity at the following facilities:

Moncton:

Out of the Cold (Humanity Project), 473 St. George Street (opened to accommodate this weather event)

Mark Avenue Shelter, 55 Mark Ave.

Harvest House Atlantic, 182 High St.

House of Nazareth, 75 Albert St.

Saint John:

Out of the Cold, 390 Lowell St. – (Belyea Arena) – 50 beds (open 24 hours)

Coverdale Centre for Women, 148 Waterloo St. – 15 beds

Outflow, 162 Waterloo St. – 32 beds

Stone Church, 87 Carleton St. – open Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Fredericton:

Wilmot Church 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Minto:

Grand Lake Minto Fire Station, open until Sunday at 5 p.m. (call 506-327-3206)

Eastern Charlotte (St. George):

The Hub, 28 Main St., open until Sunday at 5 p.m.

Miramichi:

Linden Recreation Centre

St. Stephen: