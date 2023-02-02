Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

U.S. job losses surged in January as tech layoffs deepened, report suggests

By Samrhitha A Reuters
Posted February 2, 2023 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Tech layoffs: Seek legal advice, negotiate terms if you’ve lost your job, experts say'
Tech layoffs: Seek legal advice, negotiate terms if you’ve lost your job, experts say
Tech layoffs: Seek legal advice, negotiate terms if you've lost your job, experts say – Jan 23, 2023

Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday.

The layoffs impacted 102,943 workers, a more than two-fold jump from December and an over five-times surge from a year earlier, according to the report from employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

Read more: Tech layoffs: IBM latest firm to slash workforce by cutting 3,900 jobs

Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada

Companies from Microsoft Corp. to Amazon.com Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut thousands of jobs last month in a bid to ride out a demand downturn as consumer and corporate spending shrinks due to high inflation and rising interest rates.

“We’re now on the other side of the hiring frenzy of the pandemic years,” said Andrew Challenger, labor expert and Senior Vice President of the employment firm. “Companies are preparing for an economic slowdown, cutting workforce and slowing hiring.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'With recession fears in Canada, is an economic ‘soft landing’ on the table?'
With recession fears in Canada, is an economic ‘soft landing’ on the table?

The push to correct pandemic excesses has been most evident in the tech sector, which slashed 41,829 jobs last month, the highest across industries.

Retailers, second after tech, cut 13,000 positions in January, compared with virtually no layoffs a year earlier. Financial firms, meanwhile, shed 10,603 jobs last month, up from 696 roles a year earlier.

Read more: Spotify latest tech company to announce layoffs by cutting 6% of workforce

Read next: Will winter end soon? Canadian groundhogs split on spring calls

With the Federal Reserve expected to continue on its rate-hiking path to stamp down inflation that is still on the higher side after several rounds of rate increases, analysts said more layoffs could be in store for U.S. companies.

“For companies that ramped up headcount over the past few years, they will likely shrink their workforce as the economy is headed towards a rough patch,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.

Advertisement
tech layoffsTech Layoffs 2023Tech layoffs 2022Tech layoffs newsTech layoffs reportTech layoffs todayTech layoffs updateTech layoffs updates
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers