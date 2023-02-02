Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Are Canada’s military judges truly independent? Supreme Court to rule

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2023 12:49 pm
Supreme Court of Canada View image in full screen
Supreme Court of Canada is shrouded in fog in Ottawa, on Friday, Nov 4, 2022. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press file photo

Canada’s top court has agreed to rule on whether the military’s judges are truly independent.

The Supreme Court of Canada announced its decision Thursday morning in response to an appeal from several service members whose criminal cases are on hold.

As is customary, the court did provide any reasons or explanation for its decision to hear the case, whose genesis dates back to 2018, when the military’s top judge was charged with fraud.

Trending Now

Read more: Military court ruling to stand pending Supreme Court hearing in case of Edmonton-based soldier

Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada

While the case against Col. Mario Dutil was eventually dropped, it nonetheless set off a series of events that included a standoff between the rest of the military’s judges and then-defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance.

That included four military judges ruling in several cases that they could not be considered independent because Vance had issued an order placing responsibility for their discipline under another senior officer.

Story continues below advertisement

The Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case comes as the military justice system is facing significant challenges and repeated calls for reform.

Canadian Armed ForcesSupreme Court Of CanadaCAFCanada MilitaryMilitary court canadaSupreme Court of Canada newsSupreme Court of Canada rulingsSupreme Court of Canada todaySupreme Court of Canada updatecanada military courtSupreme Court of Canada hearingsSupreme Court of Canada updates
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers