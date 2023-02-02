Are Canada’s military judges truly independent? Supreme Court to rule

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s top court has agreed to rule on whether the military’s judges are truly independent.

The Supreme Court of Canada announced its decision Thursday morning in response to an appeal from several service members whose criminal cases are on hold.

As is customary, the court did provide any reasons or explanation for its decision to hear the case, whose genesis dates back to 2018, when the military’s top judge was charged with fraud.

While the case against Col. Mario Dutil was eventually dropped, it nonetheless set off a series of events that included a standoff between the rest of the military’s judges and then-defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance.

That included four military judges ruling in several cases that they could not be considered independent because Vance had issued an order placing responsibility for their discipline under another senior officer.

The Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case comes as the military justice system is facing significant challenges and repeated calls for reform.