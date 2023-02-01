Witnesses to Penticton New Year’s Eve assault sought

Send this page to someone via email

A New Year’s Eve assault in Penticton, B.C., that left one person with a broken bone is getting attention from Mounties, who are now asking for witnesses to come forward.

The attack was reported Jan. 29 but happened Dec. 31, 2022, on the Skaha Lake Park walkway sometime between 4 and 5 p.m.

“The incident began with an argument and escalated into an assault, and the victim suffered a broken bone as a result,” Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP officer, said in a press release.

2:17 Penticton council pushing for Car 40 program

“Since this beachfront is so popular, we are confident someone had to have seen something.”

Story continues below advertisement

The victim reported that an elderly couple came forward at the time saying they witnessed the incident, but they did not remain at the scene.

“We hope that this couple may see this news release and come forward to police,” Lyons said.

Anyone with information regarding this report is urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2023-1440.

To remain completely anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave your tip online.