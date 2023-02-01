Menu

Crime

Man arrested after gas lines found broken at Lindsay business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 12:09 pm
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following reports of a natural gas line leak at a business on King Street on Jan. 31, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following reports of a natural gas line leak at a business on King Street on Jan. 31, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

No injuries were reported and one person was arrested after gas lines were found cut at a business in Lindsay, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call with reports of a natural gas leak and someone yelling at a King Street business in Lindsay.

Police say the building was evacuated and a man was found in the basement.

Investigators determined the man had deliberately broken gas lines, allowing gas to escape.

Trending Now

He was taken into custody and first transported to Ross Memorial Hospital for a medical assessment and later released back into police custody.

Cameron Buma, 22, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with mischief endangering life and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

At the time of his arrest, police say Buma was also wanted on two other warrants.

He was additionally charged with four counts of failure to comply with a probation order and one count of failure to comply with an appearance notice.

 

