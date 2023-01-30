SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Top Jays’ prospect Tiedemann gets spring invite

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2023 11:49 am

Top pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann was among the 14 internal non-roster players invited by the Toronto Blue Jays to major-league spring training on Monday.

Tiedemann, 20, was 5-4 with a 2.17 earned-run average over 18 starts at three minor-league levels last season.

The six-foot-four 220-pound left-hander was selected by the Blue Jays in the third round (No. 91 overall) of the 2021 draft.

Other invites were extended to outfielder Zach Britton, catcher Phil Clarke and infielder Andres Sosa. Left-handers Jimmy Burnette, Brandon Eisert and Jimmy Robbins were also on the list with right-handers Junior Fernandez, Bowden Francis, Adrian Hernandez, Hayden Juenger, Matt Peacock, Jackson Rees and Sem Robberse.

Also Monday, the Blue Jays agreed to terms with free agents Stevie Berman and Vinny Capra on minor-league contracts with invites to major-league spring training.

Berman, a 28-year-old catcher, and Capra, a 26-year-old infielder, both spent time at Triple-A Buffalo last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.

