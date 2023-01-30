Menu

Crime

Lindsay, Ont. police make 2 impaired driving arrests early Sunday

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 12:08 pm
Police in Lindsay made two impaired driving arrest early on Jan. 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made two impaired driving arrest early on Jan. 29, 2023. Pexels

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made a pair of  impaired driving driving arrests early Sunday morning.

In the first incident around 1:20 a.m., a Kawartha Lakes Police Service constable stopped a vehicle on Division Street for a traffic infraction.

However, while speaking with the driver, police say the officer noticed signs of impairment. The driver provided a breath sample into an approved screening device and failed, police said.

James Massey, 38, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (former Fenelon Township), was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one Highway Traffic Act (HTA) infraction.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 9.

No headlights

In the second incident around 4:40 a.m., while responding to an unrelated call for service, an officer noticed a vehicle travelling without headlights activated and visibility obstructed by snow.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on Dyana Drive and then noticed the driver showed signs of impairment.

Robert Carter, 30, of Bobcaygeon, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts each of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and failure to comply with an undertaking and one count of each of theft of a credit card, possession of a stolen credit car, a Liquor Licence Control act infraction and six HTA infractions.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 9.

