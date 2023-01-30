Man, 30, charged after 3 robberies reported in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a robbery spree in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between Jan. 25 and 29, officers received reports of three robberies in the Finch Avenue West and Keele Street area.

Police said in each incident, a man entered a convenience store and approached the counter.

Officers said the man allegedly produced a knife and demanded cash.

“In two of the incidents, he obtained a quantity of money and made good his escape,” police alleged in a news release. “In the last incident, he stabbed an employee in the hand with the knife causing minor injuries before fleeing the store on foot.”

Police said the man was arrested in the area of the last robbery.

According to police, during the arrest, officers allegedly recovered a knife.

Police said 30-year-old Manbir Bobby Uppal from Mississauga has been charged with three counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order .

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.