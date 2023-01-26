Impaired driving charges laid in London, Ont. New Years Day collision

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a serious collision that took place on New Year’s Day.

Caine Joseph Dillon, 35, of London, has been charged with two impaired driving offences and driving a vehicle with no licence.

One person was taken to hospital following the collision in the area of Duke Street and Springbank Drive on Jan. 1.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.