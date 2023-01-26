Menu

Comments

Crime

Impaired driving charges laid in London, Ont. New Years Day collision

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 9:04 am
London police vehicles in police parking garage View image in full screen
One person was transferred to hospital following the collision in the area of Duke Street and Springbank Drive on Jan. 1 in London, Ont. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A London, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a serious collision that took place on New Year’s Day.

Caine Joseph Dillon, 35, of London, has been charged with two impaired driving offences and driving a vehicle with no licence.

Read more: 1 injured after collision in London, Ont. on New Year’s Day

Read next: A&W pokes fun at M&M’s after company ditches spokescandies

One person was taken to hospital following the collision in the area of Duke Street and Springbank Drive on Jan. 1.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

