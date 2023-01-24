London man faces charges after dog stabbed multiple times

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have charged a man after a dog was stabbed multiple times overnight.

Police say they responded to a 911 call a little after 3 a.m. Tuesday for an injured dog in a home in the north end of the city.

The dog owner reported that a person they knew had stabbed the pet multiple times before fleeing on foot.

The injured dog was transported for emergency veterinary treatment. Police say the dog suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two hours later, at 5:15 a.m., the suspect reappeared at the home, after which police returned and arrested him without incident.

Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with one count of injuring an animal. The accused’s name was not released as police say it could identify the complainant.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court Tuesday.