Police seek suspect after robbery at Pickering, Ont. pharmacy

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery was reported at a pharmacy in Pickering, Ont.
Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 4:45 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at the Blue Skies Guardian Pharmacy on Kingston Road.
Police said a suspect entered the store and allegedly made a demand for narcotics.
Officers said the suspect fled on foot with a quantity of narcotics.
According to police, the employees were not physically injured as a result of the incident.
Police are now searching for a man, standing five-feet-eight-inches tall.
He was seen wearing a black and red sweater, a red mask, blue jeans and light green or beige shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
