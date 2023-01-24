Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after robbery at Pickering, Ont. pharmacy

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 12:46 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery was reported at a pharmacy in Pickering, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 4:45 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at the Blue Skies Guardian Pharmacy on Kingston Road.

Police said a suspect entered the store and allegedly made a demand for narcotics.

Officers said the suspect fled on foot with a quantity of narcotics.

According to police, the employees were not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Police are now searching for a man, standing five-feet-eight-inches tall.

He was seen wearing a black and red sweater, a red mask, blue jeans and light green or beige shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

