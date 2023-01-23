2 arrested after drugs seized from vehicle in Port Hope: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop by police in Port Hope, Ont., on Friday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, an officer driving on general patrol noticed a vehicle with an illegible licence plate.

Police say when the officer pulled up next to the vehicle, he noticed a passenger bent over in the footwell of the car.

The officer conducted a traffic stop. When he approached the driver’s side window, he noticed drug paraphernalia that the occupants allegedly attempted to hide.

A search of the vehicle recovered 26.3 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

Pamela Blakley of Castleton, Ont., and Jennell Lepine of Oshawa, Ont., were each charged with possession of Schedule 1 and Schedule 3 substances for the purpose of trafficking

Anyone with information on a crime is asked to contact Port Hope Police at 905-885-8123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.