Man arrested in connection with sexual assault Mississauga investigation: police

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Mississauga, police say.
Peel Regional Police said on Jan. 13, a young person was in the Goreway Drive and Etude Drive area of Mississauga when a man approached them.
Officers said the man then allegedly attempted to lure the victim to his home to “engage in sexual acts.”
Police said, “a short time later,” officers arrested 33-year-old Abdi Abukar.
He has been charged with sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching.
Officers said he was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.
“Investigators believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with any information to contact them,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
