Man wanted for alleged sexual assault on Toronto subway

Police are searching for a man in Toronto who allegedly masturbated aboard a subway train and sexually assaulted a passenger.
Toronto police said the incident was reported aboard a westbound TTC subway train from Woodbine Station on Jan. 20 at around 8:45 a.m.
Polie alleged the man began to masturbate “in close proximity” to other passengers. He then allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on the train.
He is described as 35 to 45 years old, unshaven and wore a black toque along with all black clothes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
