Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Dodgeball Manitoba hosts provincial women’s championship in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 6:28 pm
Dodgeball Manitoba hosted its provincial women's championship in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Dodgeball Manitoba hosted its provincial women's championship in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2022. Rosanna Hempel / Global News

Dodgeball Manitoba hosted its provincial women’s championship in Winnipeg on Saturday.

Nine Manitoban athletes and four Manitoban coaches represented Canada at last year’s World Dodgeball Championships in Edmonton, Dodgeball Manitoba says in a release.

Manitoba’s top three women’s teams competing on Saturday will head to nationals in April.

“The women’s side is definitely growing. We had six women’s teams this year, and there was eight men’s teams last weekend, so we just have almost as many women in the league as well,” says Adriana Mingo, who is a player.

Veteran Tayler Yuel was one of six Manitobans who helped Canada bring home its first mixed gold last summer.

“We’re growing. It’s nice to see that our talent is being recognized on a national level.”

Story continues below advertisement

Yuel says dodgeball is one of the most welcoming sports communities.

Read more: Dodgeball players from across Canada compete in Winnipeg for nationals

Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it

“This is a sport where anyone, any age, any gender, any size can play and be good. And that’s kind of something that’s really nice. There’s a lot of sports that are very geared to specific people.”

Trending Now

“Six balls, 12 people. There’s always something happening. You can really stay engaged with the game,” says player Kahleigh Krochak.

“Really doesn’t matter what background you’ve played, anyone can come out and play. That’s one of my favorite things about it, it’s just a really inclusive community,” Austin Coombes, Dodgeball Manitoba coach, says.

The sport is also very competitive, which many people are shocked to find out, according to Yuel.

Locally, with over 110 registered member-athletes, Dodgeball Manitoba aims to develop elite athletes to compete at both the national and international levels.

With files from Global’s Rosanna Hempel

Click to play video: 'Winnipegger headed stateside for World Archery Championship'
Winnipegger headed stateside for World Archery Championship
Winnipeg SportsManitobaSportsdodgeballWomen's sportsprovincial championshipDodgeball ManitobaWomen's Team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers