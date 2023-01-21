Dodgeball Manitoba hosts provincial women’s championship in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Dodgeball Manitoba hosted its provincial women’s championship in Winnipeg on Saturday.

Nine Manitoban athletes and four Manitoban coaches represented Canada at last year’s World Dodgeball Championships in Edmonton, Dodgeball Manitoba says in a release.

Manitoba’s top three women’s teams competing on Saturday will head to nationals in April.

“The women’s side is definitely growing. We had six women’s teams this year, and there was eight men’s teams last weekend, so we just have almost as many women in the league as well,” says Adriana Mingo, who is a player.

Veteran Tayler Yuel was one of six Manitobans who helped Canada bring home its first mixed gold last summer.

“We’re growing. It’s nice to see that our talent is being recognized on a national level.”

Yuel says dodgeball is one of the most welcoming sports communities.

“This is a sport where anyone, any age, any gender, any size can play and be good. And that’s kind of something that’s really nice. There’s a lot of sports that are very geared to specific people.”

“Six balls, 12 people. There’s always something happening. You can really stay engaged with the game,” says player Kahleigh Krochak.

“Really doesn’t matter what background you’ve played, anyone can come out and play. That’s one of my favorite things about it, it’s just a really inclusive community,” Austin Coombes, Dodgeball Manitoba coach, says.

The sport is also very competitive, which many people are shocked to find out, according to Yuel.

Locally, with over 110 registered member-athletes, Dodgeball Manitoba aims to develop elite athletes to compete at both the national and international levels.

— With files from Global’s Rosanna Hempel