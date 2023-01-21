Police in Halifax looking for officer’s missing firearm magazine

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a police-issued firearm magazine that contains ammunition is missing.

According to police, the magazine was reported missing Friday night “after getting detached from an officer’s duty belt during the course of their duties.”

HRP have not said where the incident occurred. In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson says it was lost in an outdoor location within their jurisdiction, but they’re not asking the public to look for it.

However, anyone who finds it should report it immediately.

“Police remind members of the public that possession of police-issued equipment by the public is prohibited by law,” HRP wrote in a news release.

“Additionally, Nova Scotia’s Police Identity Management Act carries penalties for unlawful possession of police articles.”

Police note that officers have been searching for the missing magazine.

Anyone who may have found it or has information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.