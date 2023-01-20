London, Ont. police seize over $100K in drug and gun bust

See more sharing options

Three London, Ont., residents are facing a number of charges in a large drug and firearm bust.

On Thursday, police were involved in an active investigation at a residence on Terrence Street.

According to police, the following items were seized:

487 grams of fentanyl

341 Dilaudid pills

34 temazepam pills

six grams of crystal methamphetamine

a loaded Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun with an over-capacity magazine

nine rounds of 9-mm ammunition

a Herbert-Schmidt Model 11 .38-calibre revolver

The total value of drugs seized is estimated at $104,020.

Kevin Harp, 38, Matthew Harp, 37, and Jonathan Harp, 37, all of London, have been jointly charged with the following:

three counts of possession of a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of careless storage of a firearm

possessing a prohibited device knowing no authority

two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence or certificate

possessing a loaded regulated firearm

Kevin Harp has also been individually charged with possession of a scheduled I substance and eight counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Matthew Harp is also solely charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Lastly, Jonathan Harp has also been charged with two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

This investigation was made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.