  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Crime

London, Ont. police seize over $100K in drug and gun bust

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 1:19 pm
London, Ont., police say the total value of drugs seized at a residence on Terrance Avenue is estimated at $104,020.
London, Ont., police say the total value of drugs seized at a residence on Terrance Avenue is estimated at $104,020. via London Police Service

Three London, Ont., residents are facing a number of charges in a large drug and firearm bust.

On Thursday, police were involved in an active investigation at a residence on Terrence Street.

According to police, the following items were seized:

  • 487 grams of fentanyl
  • 341 Dilaudid pills
  • 34 temazepam pills
  • six grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • a loaded Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun with an over-capacity magazine
  • nine rounds of 9-mm ammunition
  • a Herbert-Schmidt Model 11 .38-calibre revolver

The total value of drugs seized is estimated at $104,020.

Kevin Harp, 38, Matthew Harp, 37, and Jonathan Harp, 37, all of London, have been jointly charged with the following:

  • three counts of possession of a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • two counts of careless storage of a firearm
  • possessing a prohibited device knowing no authority
  • two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence or certificate
  • possessing a loaded regulated firearm

Kevin Harp has also been individually charged with possession of a scheduled I substance and eight counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Matthew Harp is also solely charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Lastly, Jonathan Harp has also been charged with two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

This investigation was made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

