London, Ont. police seize over $100K in drug and gun bust

Three London, Ont., residents are facing a number of charges in a large drug and firearm bust.
On Thursday, police were involved in an active investigation at a residence on Terrence Street.
According to police, the following items were seized:
- 487 grams of fentanyl
- 341 Dilaudid pills
- 34 temazepam pills
- six grams of crystal methamphetamine
- a loaded Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun with an over-capacity magazine
- nine rounds of 9-mm ammunition
- a Herbert-Schmidt Model 11 .38-calibre revolver
The total value of drugs seized is estimated at $104,020.
Kevin Harp, 38, Matthew Harp, 37, and Jonathan Harp, 37, all of London, have been jointly charged with the following:
- three counts of possession of a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- two counts of careless storage of a firearm
- possessing a prohibited device knowing no authority
- two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence or certificate
- possessing a loaded regulated firearm
Kevin Harp has also been individually charged with possession of a scheduled I substance and eight counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.
Matthew Harp is also solely charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.
Lastly, Jonathan Harp has also been charged with two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited and failing to comply with a release order.
The accused are scheduled to appear in court Friday.
This investigation was made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
