Is this yours? York police trying to return stolen designer items to rightful owners

Police are still looking for the owners of a number of items stolen in York Region break-ins more than two years ago, including designer handbags, shoes and jewelry.

York Regional Police said Friday they have “exhausted all attempts” to locate the owners and have released images of the items in the hope that someone will come forward.

Police said the items were recovered following an investigation in 2021 into several break-ins and a stolen vehicle.

On Jan. 5, 2021, a grey Mazda Tribute was stolen from a driveway in King Township, police said.

On Jan. 13 of that year, officers responded to a break-in in Richmond Hill where the suspects allegedly attempted to flee in the stolen Mazda.

The vehicle was recovered and stolen property was found, which investigators linked to multiple break and enters in York Region, police said.

Many items were returned to the proper owners, but not all has been claimed.

Police have since set up an online photo album of the items that have yet to be returned.

“We are asking anyone who was a victim of a residential break and enter prior to January 13, 2021, to please review the photos and contact police if any of the items are yours,” officers said.

“There will be a process to verify ownership before collecting any property.”

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7140.

View image in full screen Flickr / York Regional Police