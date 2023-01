Send this page to someone via email

This afternoon the lovely Jessia from Vancouver, singer of I’m Not Pretty and One Of The Guys stopped by to chat about her new single, tour with One Republic in Asia, performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival and I had some fun rapid fire questions for her like if you could be any Disney character who would you be? Her answer was Sebastian from The Little Mermaid!! Get to know Jessia and all about her music.