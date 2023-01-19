Customer dispute leads to theft of cash box from Guelph business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of a cash box at a north-end business.

Investigators say there was a dispute between staff and a customer at a business on Woodlawn Road West around 3 a.m. Thursday.

They say an employee went to the office at the back of the store, and that was when a woman grabbed a cash box containing cash and fled the store.

Investigators say the woman got into a black Honda Civic that was driven by a male and drove off.

There is no description of the female suspect.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7428 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

