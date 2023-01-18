Police search for man who allegedly followed, sexually assaulted Toronto woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are searching for a man after two incidents in a sexual assault investigation in the east of the city.

The first incident was reported on Jan. 12 at around 6 p.m. in the area of Victoria Park and Yardley avenues.

Police said a woman noticed a man following her “very closely,” including when she crossed the street. When the woman got home, the man followed her and tried the door handle, according to police.

He was described as around 18 years old, wearing glasses and dark clothing.

Several days later, on Jan. 16, another woman reported being followed in the Victoria Park Avenue and Sunrise Avenue area.

Police said the woman was followed until she neared home, when the man approached and sexually assaulted her.

He was reportedly 18 years old, wearing glasses, a face mask and dark clothing.

“Investigators believe the two incidents may involve the same man,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.