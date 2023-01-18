Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect accused of trafficking woman across Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 1:08 pm
Niagara police say a suspect in a human trafficking probe evaded officers in St. Catharines city centre near Clifford's Creek Park Jan. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Niagara police say a suspect in a human trafficking probe evaded officers in St. Catharines city centre near Clifford's Creek Park Jan. 17, 2023. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Police are seeking a suspect connected with the trafficking of a woman across Niagara Region.

Investigators say the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was spotted by Niagara police (NRPS) Wednesday night in a red 2015 Dodge Dart around Clifford’s Creek Park near Oakdale Avenue and Smythe Street in the St. Catharines city centre.

After being approached by NRPS, he evaded officers by abandoning his vehicle and running westbound into a ravine.

“With the assistance of the NRPS Canine Unit and Emergency Task Unit, officers entered the ravine and attempted to locate the suspect,” a police spokesperson explained in a release.

Read more: Toronto-bound QEW reopens after crash involving truck, maintenance crew near Beamsville

Read next: Man arrested after attempt to kidnap barista through drive-thru window

“The track led officers to the guardrail of Highway 406 where it’s believed the suspect ran across live lanes of the highway to evade arrest.”

Detectives say the man is facing eight charges including trafficking, assault and uttering threats.

Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

