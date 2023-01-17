Menu

Crime

1 person dead after collision in Bracebridge, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 5:14 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

One person is dead after a collision in Bracebridge, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers received a report of a two-vehicle commision in the Winhara Road and Ecclestone Drive area at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, one person was taken to hospital. Officers said life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The deceased has been identified as 77-year-old Lawrence Tomblin from Gravenhurst, Ont.

The roadway was closed while officers investigated.

“More details will be released as they become available,” police said in a news release.

