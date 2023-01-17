1 person dead after collision in Bracebridge, Ont.: police

See more sharing options

One person is dead after a collision in Bracebridge, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers received a report of a two-vehicle commision in the Winhara Road and Ecclestone Drive area at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, one person was taken to hospital. Officers said life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The deceased has been identified as 77-year-old Lawrence Tomblin from Gravenhurst, Ont.

The roadway was closed while officers investigated.

“More details will be released as they become available,” police said in a news release.