1 person dead after collision in Bracebridge, Ont.: police

One person is dead after a collision in Bracebridge, Ont., police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said officers received a report of a two-vehicle commision in the Winhara Road and Ecclestone Drive area at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday.
According to police, one person was taken to hospital. Officers said life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
The deceased has been identified as 77-year-old Lawrence Tomblin from Gravenhurst, Ont.
The roadway was closed while officers investigated.
“More details will be released as they become available,” police said in a news release.
