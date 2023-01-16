Menu

January 21 – MacMillan Estate Planning

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted January 16, 2023 4:10 pm
Is your will up to date? Are your retirement savings protected? Is there a tax hike on the horizon? Did you know there is an easier way to plan your estate? Planning to leave the family cottage to the children?

MacMillan Estate Planning invites you to join them for an upcoming event hosted by their estate planning experts. Click HERE for upcoming seminars.

If you wish to learn more on how to safeguard your estate, please join  one of the upcoming estate planning seminars. Discuss the core elements of estate and business planning vital to a proactively planned estate, with a particular focus on how to protect your estate’s value as well as benefit from the ‘silver linings’ the current market presents.

