Crime

Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle found in ditch: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 2:16 pm
A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash in the city on Jan. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash in the city on Jan. 13, 2023. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough woman is facing impaired driving charges after a crash on Friday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Fairbairn Street and McCrea Drive. Police say officers noticed the driver showing signs of impairment.

Further investigation determined the driver was wanted on a warrant.

A 48-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), driving while under suspension, obstructing a licence plate and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking. Police said the undertaking had conditions to not be in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and to also not possess any cellular or electronic device capable of sending or receiving electronic communication or calls.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday.

