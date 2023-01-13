Waterloo police investigate robbery early Friday in Kitchener

A man with a gun robbed a store in the Laurentian West area of Kitchener early Friday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say the incident happened just after midnight at a business located on Active Avenue.
Read more: Gun pulled during road rage incident in Kitchener on Monday
Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says
According to police, a man walked into the store, flashed a black handgun, and demanded money from the store clerk. He then took off.
No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.
Read more: Man found passed out behind wheel of stolen vehicle in Kitchener: police
Read next: ‘Shock, sadness, anger’: Another N.S. woman dies after 7-hour ER wait, family says
They described the suspect as being around five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He was reported to be wearing a black jacket, a black mask and gloves.
Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.
Comments