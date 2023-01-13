Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigate robbery early Friday in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 10:33 am
A police car with flashing lights. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

A man with a gun robbed a store in the Laurentian West area of Kitchener early Friday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident happened just after midnight at a business located on Active Avenue.

According to police, a man walked into the store, flashed a black handgun, and demanded money from the store clerk. He then took off.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

They described the suspect as being around five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He was reported to be wearing a black jacket, a black mask and gloves.

Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

