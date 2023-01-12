15-year-old charged in connection with shooting investigation in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting investigation in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Jan. 4, at around 9:30 p.m., officers received a report that a victim had been sprayed with projectiles from a B.B. gun in the area of Webb Drive and Duke of York Boulevard.

Police said the victim — a 15-year-old youth from Mississauga — was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, on Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga was arrested.

He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose and discharging an air gun or pistol with the intent to wound.

Story continues below advertisement

He cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen will appear in court at a later date, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.