Crime

15-year-old charged in connection with shooting investigation in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 6:26 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting investigation in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Jan. 4, at around 9:30 p.m., officers received a report that a victim had been sprayed with projectiles from a B.B. gun in the area of Webb Drive and Duke of York Boulevard.

Police said the victim — a 15-year-old youth from Mississauga — was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, on Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga was arrested.

He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose and discharging an air gun or pistol with the intent to wound.

He cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen will appear in court at a later date, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

