Man facing 43 charges after ‘multiple vehicles’ damaged in Toronto: police

A man has been arrested after “multiple vehicles” were damaged in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said Thursday, “multiple vehicles were damaged” on Wednesday evening in the Bay Street, St. Joseph Street, Dundonald Street, Church Street and Monteith Street areas.
Officers said 28-year-old Tyle Douglas Mclean from Toronto was arrested.
Police said he has been charged with 36 counts of mischief under $5,000, making a false alarm fire, four counts of failing to comply with probation and failing to attend court.
Officers said he appeared in court Thursday morning.
“Police are in the process of contacting the victims and believe there may be more,” officers said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
