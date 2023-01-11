Abbotsford police win order to identify teen stabbing suspect who skipped bail

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police have taken the rare step of identifying an accused young offender who disappeared ahead of a scheduled court date.

Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act bans the publication of a minors identity in relation to a crime.

On Wednesday, police obtained a court order allowing the time-limited publication of information identifying Diego Guevara in the hopes of locating him.

The 16-year-old is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old woman early in the morning of Aug. 11, 2022 near Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way, and was arrested in September.

He was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of robbery.

Guevara was released from custody on Oct. 19, pending a court appearance, but disappeared and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 9.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-864-4850.