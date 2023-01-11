Menu

Crime

Abbotsford police win order to identify teen stabbing suspect who skipped bail

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 10:03 pm
A police car with flashing lights. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Abbotsford police have taken the rare step of identifying an accused young offender who disappeared ahead of a scheduled court date.

Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act bans the publication of a minors identity in relation to a crime.

On Wednesday, police obtained a court order allowing the time-limited publication of information identifying Diego Guevara in the hopes of locating him.

Abbotsford police win order to identify teen stabbing suspect who skipped bail - image View image in full screen

The 16-year-old is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old woman early in the morning of Aug. 11, 2022 near Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way, and was arrested in September.

He was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of robbery.

Guevara was released from custody on Oct. 19, pending a court appearance, but disappeared and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 9.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-864-4850.

