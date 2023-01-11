Menu

Traffic

Wires down, man in hospital after Brampton, Ont. crash

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 8:19 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man is in hospital after his vehicle collided with a pole in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said a collision was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Churchill Road, south of Steeles Avenue West.

A vehicle collided with a pole and went down a hill, according to police. Firefighters at the scene extricated the driver from his vehicle.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a local hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision also caused a local power outage, according to police, after wires were brought down.

