Wires down, man in hospital after Brampton, Ont. crash

A man is in hospital after his vehicle collided with a pole in Brampton, Ont., police say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said a collision was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Churchill Road, south of Steeles Avenue West.
A vehicle collided with a pole and went down a hill, according to police. Firefighters at the scene extricated the driver from his vehicle.
Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a local hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision also caused a local power outage, according to police, after wires were brought down.
